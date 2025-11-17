Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

400-acre trail coming near Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum

400-acre trail coming near Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum
NEW TULSA TRAILS
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans said they're excited about a new 400-acre 14-mile trail system coming to Tulsa. Parks Director Anna America said it'll transform how the community experiences outdoors.

America told 2 News that construction is expected to start in early 2026 and finish by 2027.

WATCH: 400-acre trail coming near Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum:

400-acre trail coming near Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum

2 News went to 41st and Riverside and met Lisa Berry, a Tulsa resident.

"Oh wow, that's nice… that's good, that'll be awesome," said Berry.

two shot MOS NEW TULSA TRAILS

America said adding more to the city was a significant step forward.

"For Tulsans, adding more of these amenities makes them all better," said America.

The project is estimated to cost $3.5 million. It's a partnership between Bike Club Tulsa and the Gilcrease Museum. It's privately funded, which means it's not supported by tax dollars.

America said there are also going to be different types of routes on the trail. She said there's going to be some hills and are meant for biking, and some are flatter and meant for walking.

America added that the trail features artwork. Some of which will be seasonal, and some will be permanent. She said this will also greatly benefit people in North Tulsa.

"And if you're in north Tulsa, you don't always have to go to south Tulsa," said America.

Tulsa resident Jason Zillman said he was excited.

"Anything like this is a step forward, I'm sure it'll be used a lot," said Zillman.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US