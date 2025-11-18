ONLY ON 2: BeHeard opens winter shelter for first night of season

TULSA, Okla. — BeHeard kicked off its winter-shelter efforts on the evening of Nov. 17. 2 News Oklahoma was the only television station in attendance, documenting the first night of a 134-day effort.

“The past few years, we’ve lost several people on the street that would love to check-in for the shelter tonight, but there was none available. So tonight, we’re gonna keep people safe. [We have a] great community, great culture. We’ll have fun doing it. And I’m really excited for our neighbors to feel safe and have a good night’s rest,” Evan Dougoud, the founder of BeHeard said.

Nov. 17 was unseasonably warm for Tulsa, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 70s. Oklahoma’s weather, though, is known for its change. For the sake of consistency, BeHeard still opened, considering night one a dry run of sorts.

Data from the National Weather Service shows Tulsa averages 70.1 days with freezing, or below, temperatures, beginning in November through the month of March.

This venture is a joint effort between the City of Tulsa and BeHeard.

“I’m so excited for the city administration to take a chance, and help keep neighbors alive and safe. The City is making that happen for people to feel human again and now they can feel safe 24/7 here on Admiral,” Dougoud said.

That safety is a change-of-pace for Bobbi-Jo Herndon. 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers listened to her story, learning she’s been on the streets for just two months.

“It’s been rough. You’ve got people, they want to go after people, and I keep my cool, do what I gotta do,” Herndon said.

Bobbi was first in line, arriving at BeHeard around 9 a.m. She was among the 25 people getting help, many of whom were expected to pitch in, helping with meal prep and other chores.

“It makes me feel good to help people. That’s what I like to do. I love to help everybody out. I mean I’m a soft-hearted person and I love doing what I do best,” Herndon said.

It’s a chance she doesn’t take for granted, and it comes with a nice reward; a good night’s sleep.

“I don’t know,” the last time she got a good night of rest, Herndon said.

Once the efforts reach their full potential, the shelter will house 250 people.

