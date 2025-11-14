BeHeard prepares to open first ever winter homeless shelter

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's first-ever winter shelter opens Monday to help homeless residents survive the dangerous cold.

In the coming weeks, Tulsa's most vulnerable residents will face their toughest test of the year — surviving winter on the streets.

"It's rough," said Kelsey Brown. "Sometimes you'll wake up with frost on the inside of your blankets."

Brown has experienced 5 years of homelessness here in Tulsa. For him, winter isn't just uncomfortable — it's life-threatening.

Brown knows exactly what's coming as temperatures drop.

"There were a few times being so cold out here I just didn't know if I was going to wake up from being so cold I just didn't want to go to sleep," Brown said.

Over the years, Brown has found a crucial lifeline in the BeHeard Movement, a local organization that provides resources for the homeless community.

"BeHeard here has been an awesome resource," said Brown. "I mean, it's been life-changing, actually. With the showers and everything and clothes and everything and anything they can do."

In just days, they'll open up another critical lifeline for people like Brown.

BeHeard will operate the city's first-ever 24/7 winter shelter in Mesa Church on Admiral. The facility will be pet-friendly to encourage as many people as possible to come inside.

To start, there will be 50 to 60 beds, but when the temperatures become too dangerous, BeHeard plans to expand to 250.

"No words can explain how grateful I am," Brown said.

BeHeard is still seeking the community's help to get them off the ground. The main donation items they need are underwear, socks, any winter clothing, hand warmers, and deodorant.

A spokesperson for CREOKS, which owns the property, said they are also always looking for volunteers to help serve all their visitors.

Doors open at 6 PM at 7216 E. Admiral.

