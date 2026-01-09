One dead after fatal wreck near 31st and Memorial

TULSA — Tulsa police say one person is dead after an early morning wreck near 31st and Memorial.
Police say the driver was speeding when they hit a curb and lost control before crashing into a pole.
No one was was in the vehicle.
