BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Museum Broken Arrow tells BA’s history, big and small.

If voters pass the city’s general obligation bond, the museum would undergo a major expansion.

EXPANSION? Museum Broken Arrow could double in size if bond passes

“With the expansion, we will double the size of the museum so we’ll be able to tell double the stories and show double the artifacts that we have, that we currently can’t share with the community,” Mickel Yantz, the museum’s executive director, said.

If the expansion is finalized, an additional building would be constructed on the site of the existing parking lot on the west side of the museum. Crews would then connect the two buildings.

“A lot of times, Broken Arrow gets merged in with Tulsa and their history, but Broken Arrow has their own unique history. And that’s what we have here,” Yantz said.

Yantz says several exhibits are in storage, unable to be displayed due to a lack of space.

Costs for the expansion are estimated at $5 million. It would be part of the total bond package, worth $415 million.

“In about a year’s time, we get about 10k guests, from all around the world,” Yantz said.

2 News listened to Allie Cloud, a Broken Arrow native.

“My favorite part [of the museum] is probably our veterans exhibit,” Cloud said, “There’s a lot more to Broken Arrow than you would think. Our history’s very interesting.”

“We would just like to see the support of Broken Arrow and the voters, and we hope they come out – no matter what side they’re voting on, just come out and vote and have your voice heard,” Yantz said.

The election is set for April 7.

