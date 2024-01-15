Agencies partner up to get unsheltered individuals inside amid frigid temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — Organizations across the city partnered up over the last two days to get as many unsheltered individuals out of the cold.

Agencies like Housing Solutions, Mental Health Association, Grand Lake Mental Health, Tulsa Day Center, Youth Services of Tulsa, BeHeard Movement, The City Lights Foundation, The VA, John 3:16 and Family and Children’s Services have teamed up sending crews out to pick up anyone on the street and bring them to pop-up shelters.

Kathy Loehr with Family and Children Services said one of these locations, The Tulsa Dream Center, had already reached their capacity.

"We have had two teams out outreaching, engaging and transporting individuals that are unhoused to local popup shelters so they can stay warm and essentially stay alive," said Loehr. "These temperatures are very dangerous, and so we are glad that they are accepting this help."

Each group is providing different services, whether it be shelter, food, medical care, etc.

Loehr said they all have the same mission - to keep as many people off the streets through this cold weather as they can.

Family and Children Services had two crews out looking for and responding to calls from people out in the snow.

"Our housing solutions which is our main agency for A Way Home for Tulsa has been triaging requests for those that are unsheltered," said Loehr. "We are going to those locations and talking with those individuals and encouraging them to seek shelter."

Anyone who sees someone out on the streets is encouraged to contact Housing Solutions Tulsa. Crews will respond and get them to an available pop-up shelter for the care they need.

