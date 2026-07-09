DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS: Owasso man accused of recording himself sexually abusing a child

Warning: this story includes graphic details involving child sexual abuse.

An Owasso man faces multiple charges after investigators say he produced and distributed child sexual abuse material.

21-year-old Chase Flory is accused of recording himself committing lewd acts against a child and sharing the videos through text messages and online content.

The investigation began when the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Owasso Police Captain Nick Boatman said investigators moved quickly once the tip came in.

"It was videos that were sent to us via OSBI, and they get those from the National Exploited Children Crime Center, and they're about child porn," said Boatman. "In this particular case, it was a video of a 21-year-old who had videotaped himself molesting, for lack of a better word at the moment, making lewd acts against a child," Boatman said.

Boatman said the most recent video was recorded just days before Flory's arrest.

"The last video was on July 3rd of this year, so we are just talking days since it occurred, and once we got the tip from OSBI, our investigators went over to the home, took the gentleman into custody, seized all of his electronics so they could go through it," Boatman said.

Police seized all of Flory's electronics as part of the ongoing investigation.

Neighbor Dan Drucker said the news was difficult to hear.

"I couldn't imagine anything like that happening to my kids, and so it's rough to hear and even other kids as young as they are, that young, it's hard to imagine, and it breaks my heart," Drucker said.

Flory is being held on multiple charges, including lewd acts to a child and producing and distributing child pornography.

Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

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