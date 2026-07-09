HOT SUMMER: Should we expect 100° averages in Tulsa?

Triple-digit heat is not uncommon by mid-summer in the Tulsa area.

A ridge of high pressure often builds over the Southern Plains with ample sunshine and drier weather by July, which allows the temperatures to make a run at the century mark.

However, we see major year-to-year variation in the number of days we hit 100°.

On average, Tulsa has 10.8 days with a high temperature hitting at least that mark. About 15% of the years, Tulsa does not hit 100° at all in the summer.

The last time that happened was in 2020. Those years often feature unusually wet late springs and summers since high humidity levels limit daily temperature ranges. Drier than average years are more prone to seeing more 100° days.

The record number was 65 back in the Dust Bowl in 1936. Since 2000, the greatest number of days at or above 100° was 44 in 2011.

To see if any triple-digit heat lies ahead for our area, check out our latest Tulsa forecast here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

