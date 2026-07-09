HIGH HEAT, HIGH BILLS: Where to get help with utility payments this summer

Temperatures continue to rise across Green Country, and many people in our community may be struggling to pay their utility bills this summer.

There are options available to those who need financial assistance.

211

You can visit 211 of Eastern Oklahoma online for assistance with paying utility bills, mortgages, or rent payments.

This includes information for those who are tribal, veterans, or those with medical disabilities.

LIHEAP

LIHEAP, or the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, offers help with energy bills year-round.

LIHEAP assistance is dependent on federal funding. Open enrollment for the Summer Cooling Program begins on July 14. It can take up to 60 days to process applications.

There are specific income-based requirements for approval. Program coordinators also consider your household size and which household member is responsible for the utility bill.

You can visit OKDHSLive to enroll. If you have a life-threatening situation and need a utility bill paid as soon as possible, call 405-522-5050.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma

The Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma offers financial assistance through appointments only.

You can fill out an application online, and if you are selected, a case worker will call you to set up an in-person appointment.

If you need emergency assistance, you can call 918-508-7160 or fill out this form online.

Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command

The local branch of the Salvation Army offers financial assistance for utility bills. You can apply online.

To qualify, you must be a resident of the greater Tulsa area and must not have received help from the Salvation Army within the past two years.

Helping Hands Ministry

Helping Hands Ministry offers financial assistance with utility bills and groceries. To qualify for assistance with a utility bill, you must provide a cut-off notice at your appointment.

Call 918-582-1356 on Monday and Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to make an appointment. You will need an ID and a Social Security card.

Operation Cool Down

Oklahoma Veterans United has a program called Operation Cool Down. It provides a single-room air conditioning unit to low-income veterans.

If additional units are available, they may be passed out to non-veterans in Tulsa who meet the qualifications:



Have no other air conditioner in the home

Live in Tulsa County

Enrolled in public assistance programs

Limited mobility

Both the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the City of Tulsa offer payment options to those struggling to pay bills.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

