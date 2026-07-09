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Tulsa City-County Library calls on artists for VERSES Event

Tulsa library seeks artists for event
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TULSA, Okla. — Calling all artists: Tulsa City-County Library wants to see your best creations.

It’s for their VERSES event on Saturday, September 12th at Central Library off Fifth Street and Denver Avenue.

Now through July 31st, the library is accepting artist and performance applications for the fourth year of the event.

According to TCCL adults can submit:

  • A collaborative poetry or art station.
  • A calligraphy or zine-making demo.
  • A sound, video or light-based installation.
  • A story-sharing or journaling activity.
  • Any hands-on experience tied to language or self-expression.

VERSES benefits The Ruth G. Hardman Adult Literacy Service— to participate click HERE.

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