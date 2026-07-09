Hottest Day of the Year So Far

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR MOST OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA FROM 1 PM UNTIL 8 PM TODAY ***

A few light showers may be possible early this morning. Any rainfall should be brief and light to moderate. Clouds early in the day may slow the warming for a short time, but temperatures will still climb quickly through the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s across much of the area, with the best chance of reaching 100° west of Highway 75. Combined with the humidity, heat index values will climb to around 105 to 109 degrees.

If you have outdoor plans, be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

While most communities will stay dry Thursday, isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms could develop late in the afternoon and evening, especially along and north of I-40. Any storm that develops could become strong enough to produce strong winds with gusts over 50 mph.

A weak front will begin moving toward the area tonight into tomorrow. Storm coverage on Friday may still be somewhat limited, with the greatest chances remaining north of I-40 during the day. However, confidence is increasing that the front will settle into the region by late Friday or Saturday, bringing a more active weather pattern.

From late Friday through the weekend and into early next week, expect several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While it’s too early to pinpoint exactly when storms will develop each day, periods of heavy rainfall will be possible as tropical moisture increases and storms move more slowly.

The silver lining is that the increased rain chances will bring welcome relief from the heat. High temperatures will fall back closer to seasonal averages—and possibly a few degrees below normal—through the weekend and early next week. Daily storm chances are expected to continue before warmer and drier weather gradually returns during the middle of next week.

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