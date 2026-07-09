TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma's crews got to tag along with the Tulsa Day Center's Street Outreach team, to get a behind the scenes look at the work they do each day.

“Good morning good morning," said Raynisha Jackson. "Would you guys like some snack packs and water?”

WATCH: A day in the life of Tulsa Day Center's street outreach

A closer look at Tulsa Day Center's outreach work

It starts that small, with just 'hello.'

But it carries much more than just a greeting.

Jackson and Paige Price go through the same life change routing each day. They pack up bags full of supplies, and head out to different encampments all around town.

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“My approach a lot is hey, I’m Ray, what’s your name?'" said Jackson. "If I can help them I would go to the end of the earth for them. If I can’t help them, I’m always gonna try to find a resource.”

They look for familiar faces, to hand out water and snacks, smiles and an ear to listen. The outreach crews also try to connect everyone on the streets to resources, to get them into housing.

That's where we ran into Ramona J. Lowe, who recognized Jackson.

“I know her.. give me a hug girl!” said Lowe. “Because she’s watched for me all the time. Every time she comes up that Day Center man, she always looks, where’s Ramona?”

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She told 2 News having someone looking out for her makes her feel cared for.

For Price, who spent nearly six years living the same life as people like Lowe, she said this work is what keeps her sober, and from going backwards.

“I know people look down on unhoused people and it is an ugly thing, but there are so many good people that deserve a chance," said Price. "We’re just trying to do what we can one person at a time.”

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