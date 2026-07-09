Cherokee Nation celebrates grand opening of new $470M W.W. Hastings Hospital

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The W.W.W Hastings Hospital celebrated its grand opening Thursday. Cherokee Nation says this brand-new facility has been in the works for several years.

Kristen Fourkiller is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and she says this hospital is a game changer.

“I’m just excited about the opportunity, cause it's got state-of-the-art services and facilities, so it's amazing," Fourkiller said. "It’s amazing that they done this for our people.”

She was one of many people at the grand opening of the brand-new W.W. Hastings Hospital.

The original W.W. Hastings Hospital opened in 1936, where the now Northeastern State University campus is. In 1984, it was moved to its current location on Bliss Avenue, and there it was 180,000 square feet and housed 56 beds according to the Cherokee Nation.

Now, the $470 million hospital has 127 beds, a NICU, and a helipad, and it sits at 400,000 square feet.

The Cherokee Nation says the upgraded hospital has been in the works for about 5 years, and we've been following its progress. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says that this new facility is just the beginning.

“Well, joyful number one because all of these folks that made this possible so many of them were here today, just to get to see them and have them bear witness to this makes me joyful," Hoskins said. "I think collective pride really. I’m looking at all these Cherokees, these everyday citizens, people in leadership, they all have the same look on their face. We’ve done it.”

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