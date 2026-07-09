TULSA, Okla — Eastside Rise has partnered with El Centro for the second year in a row for its Summer Hangout series.

According to research conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association, students can lose 20 percent of their reading skills and 27 percent of their math skills.

WATCH: SUMMER HANGOUTS: East Tulsa organizations partner to provide summer resources

Fighting the summer slide

Every Thursday until July 30, families are welcome to Hannah Hall for tutoring for their children as well as information and help with Pre-K applications.

It's all in partnership with CAP Tulsa.

Ariel Faulk is a parent of two.

She said she’s been coming to the summer hangouts since last year, and she’s glad they’re back.

“They have free books, so we're big on reading," she said. "They have books that are both in English and Español. So, a big thing for us.”

She said she is very grateful that this program has come to the east side.

“It's very important, especially for this community, because there's not a lot going on on this side, unfortunately," she said. "I just think that it's great what Eastside Rise is doing, just bringing the community together, so the kids can have something to do, you know, keep the kids out of trouble.”

According to the 2025 Tulsa Equality Indicators, Hispanic Tulsans are 26 percent more likely not to have high-speed internet at home.

This can have an effect on having access to useful resources and information.

Eastside Rise executive director Luisa Krug said she wanted to help create a program that allows kids to enjoy their summer while also staying on top of their learning.

“I think it's really important to be able to just have things that are fun," she said. "But also keep kids learning throughout the summer and having opportunities to strengthen their skills that they have or build some of those new skills.”

For those looking to gain access to high-speed internet, there are organizations that can help.

The City of Tulsa has posted more on their website on how you can apply.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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