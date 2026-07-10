Agents raid Bristow dispensary for second time under different owners

BRISTOW, Okla. — A law enforcement raid of a Bristow dispensary and a convenience store resulted in arrests of both businesses' owners on July 9 for accused illegal medical marijuana sales.

State agents ordered from the Office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond and officers from Bristow Police Department surrounded both the Ontrac convenience store and Famous Dispensary and seized inventory from both businesses and a residence next to the latter, believed to be owned by the dispensary's owner.

“Basically, the dispensary and the gas station is on the same property, and they were selling marijuana out of the gas station," Bristow Chief of Police Kevin Webster told 2 News Oklahoma.

“(This was a) several-month-long operation into a marijuana dispensary being a bad actor here in the city of Bristow, selling marijuana and marijuana-related products to persons without the proper OMMA cards, the proper medical diagnosis, and things like that that have been set up by the legislature."

Chief Webster said this is the second time ever a dispensary was raided by state and local officers in Bristow. The first was early 2024 for the same reasons at the same dispensary.



The key difference this time with the dispensary, the chief said, was that it is called Famous Dispensary under a new owner from the 2024 raid, when it was called Dank Cannabis.

Bristow resident Candy Wilcher said she’s disappointed to hear the news.

“I have been doing business over there - not the dispensary (but) in the (convenience) store - for years, and they seemed like very nice people," Wilcher said.

"I'm disappointed in the behavior," Bristow mayor Kris Wyatt said of the alleged crimes. "I mean, this was an opportunity for medical marijuana to be managed, and they broke the rules that were in place to help them succeed in business."

"This really is a safe city that would be great to raise a family (and) live a life," Mayor Wyatt said. "I'm disappointed that it happened, yes. Disappointed that the circumstances allowed it, but I'm super excited that (law enforcement was) aggressively opposed."

The names of the two people arrested were not confirmed on July 9. The attorney general's office could only confirm the raid, saying other details are still part of an active investigation.

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