Police, OK Medical Marijuana Authority raid Bristow dispensary

BRISTOW, Okla. — Bristow Police Department and Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority raided a Bristow dispensary on March 13 after numerous complaints about the business led to undercover agents investigating selling practices.

Multiple employees of Dank Dispensary on Chestnut Street are accused of violating several state medical marijuana laws, including selling to customers without checking their marijuana license.

"We made several buys using unlicensed people out of the dispensary (with undercover officers in the drug task force)," Bristow Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Webster told 2 News. "Today, OMMA came and did a compliance check, and from what I understood of what they said, they were severely out of compliance.”

Webster added officers spent the rest of the day confiscating truckloads of THC products to be used as evidence while the Creek County District Attorney's Office considers charges. No arrests have been confirmed as of March 13.

The assistant chief said this was the first dispensary raid ever for the city.

"The other dispensaries that I've talked to, they're all for it. And I believe that if you do things right, then you won't have any issues," he said.

Nearby Mid-West Grass Station is owned by Kenneth Roebuck, who said he's not surprised by the news coming from his competitor.

"We just try to do what we need to do," Roebuck said. "I mean, the rules are constantly changing. You just gotta stay up and do what you need to do. If you don't, I guess that's the consequence."

Mayor of Bristow Kris Wyatt said that despite the alleged criminal activity, it's a good day for the city to know that authorities have stepped in.

