TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in North Tulsa.

It happened at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria around 7:30 pm on Aug. 24.

According to police, a man fired an unknown amount of shots at a woman and a 4-year-old child inside an apartment.

WATCH: 4-year-old child killed in north Tulsa shooting

4-year-old child killed in north Tulsa shooting

The woman tried to take herself and the child to the hospital, and was stopped by police near Pine and Lewis, where they were put inside an ambulance.

Police said the child died at the hospital.

The man is being questioned by police.

Police are still determining key details, like whether the shooting was accidental.

2 News is gathering details at the scene and will bring you updates online and on 2 News at 10.

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

