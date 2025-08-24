Tulsa police investigate dead body found north of downtown

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating the area near Greenwood Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard after a body was found there.

TPD said the call first went out just after 9 a.m. on August 24.

Multiple units are on scene investigating.

2 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

