'He belongs somewhere': second annual Autism Christmas party kicks off in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — The community has come together to make sure families of all kinds can have a happy holiday season.

The second annual Autism Christmas Party was hosted in downtown Tulsa, to make sure everyone rung in the holiday season with cheer.

Tiffany Fiedler’s 14-year-old son, Princeton, has autism.

She tells me she came to last year’s Christmas party too, and truly feels at home.

“Just seeing a smile on my child’s face knowing that he belongs somewhere," she said. “I’m most looking forward to other families like us because having a special needs child can be a very isolating life, and meeting other people that maybe we can connect with. Maybe they have resource that can help.”

Princeton said he is excited for all the party has to offer, but has a very important piece of advice he wanted to share too.

"I just wanted to say that if you see someone that needs help, that is having something going on, it might be bigger than you think," he said. "Just think about what they could be going through.”

The party brought in a big crowd, with 250 families registering.

A lot of work was put in for the preparation of it as well, including a Poker Run to help raise money for food and toys.

In addition to providing gifts, food and activities for the kiddos, the party added a cool-off station since last year.

It’s for families to use if children are having some trouble, whether it’s over-stimulation or anxiety.

Chico Menchaca came up with the idea of hosting the "Autism Christmas Party" after having helped raise his own nephew who has Autism.

“He is now a young adult, so we went through all the motions with him from the meltdown to the going to the school to talk with the teachers," he said. "We went through the whole motion, so we understand completely how it is to have a child with autism.”

Menchaca said he couldn't have thrown the party without the help of Kelsey Powell and Lacee Vaughn.

“This is an important event for our community just because there’s not a lot of education around Autism here around the Tulsa community," said Powell. "We wanted to make something special for these kids so that way, they feel included as well.”

“I love to help children and the community all around," said Vaughn. "I think that this is a wonderful event for that and I can’t wait for many more future events I’d love to be a part of.”

Stay tuned for next year, as community members plan to host another Christmas party in 2026.

