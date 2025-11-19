Oolagah event to help children with autism celebrate holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Community members are coming together to make sure no family is left behind this holiday season.

Kelsey Powell and Thomas Menchaca have teamed up for a common cause.

Powell has been working for months to organize a Poker Run on Nov. 22 to raise funds and toys for children this Christmas.

The toys and funds are going towards a Christmas party hosted by Menchaca.

He's hosting his second annual Christmas Party that will allow families and neurodivergent children to celebrate in their own way.

"I've always done some type of community event and it's always been off of my back and the back of my friends and just people that I know and just support from the community," said Menchaca. "It feels good,especially for autism where it doesn't get the awareness it needs sometimes and also it kind of brings people together that may not be able to get their children out to events because they're not sensory friendly or because maybe their child might have a meltdown and people are not used to seeing that."

The Christmas party is happening Dec. 20, and each child will receive at least one gift.

The Poker Run begins in Oolagah at the Iron Horse Saloon and will go on for five other stops.

"We hand out poker cards at each stop," said Powell. "The biker or a person with the best hand at the end wins the poker run, and they get a prize at the end."

Powell is grateful to the community for making this happen, having collected auction items from businesses like Smoke and Roosevelt's on Cherry Street.

"It's really fun, we also are doing a barbecue cook off, we're having an auction," she said. "We just really appreciate your support and continued support."

There is still time to sign up and donate any auction items.

For those looking to get involved, the event page can be visited here.

