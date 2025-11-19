TPD: Two people shot near Katy Trail

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were found shot near Katy Trail.

The shooting happened near W Archer and N Quanah Ave.

TPD said four people, who are homeless, got into an argument, and one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot two of the people who were arguing.

Police said one person was shot in the face and the other in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is in custody, and police are still looking for another suspect.

