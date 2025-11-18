Housing for domestic violence survivors opening in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Domestic violence survivor Jamie Wright is opening a new housing called Lemmer Lee's Place, designed to help survivors rebuild their lives in Pittsburg County.

She said it's planned to open around Christmas.

Jamie Wright is the founder of Lemmer Lee's Place.

"As a 40-year-old woman who was homeless as a result of domestic violence… It started right there in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma," said Wright.

Wright said the apartments come in 2 and 3-bedroom units.

"I feel extremely grateful to give… In a way that will hopefully change the trajectory of a survivor," said Wright.

Wright said to qualify, residents must have a documented experience of domestic violence and be employed. Residents also cannot be in immediate danger or running from an abuser on the same day.

Wright told 2 News that people staying there can also get help from case managers and home-buying education. She hoped her story could help others.

"When we strive to turn our trauma into triumph… That is beautiful, it's mind-boggling," said Wright.

People interested can email her at Overcoming@jamierwright.com

