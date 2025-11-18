Police release update on allegations at Coweta schools

COWETA, Okla. — The Coweta Police Department released an update on the investigation into allegations of child-on-child abuse within the Coweta Public Schools.

2 News Oklahoma first reported on the allegations in the school district on October 27th.

Following the initial release of information, Coweta police held an event on October 31st to allow parents and students to talk to the investigators.

Police said at that time 14 people, including parents and children, met with investigators and service providers to talk about concerns.



4 parties were referred for additional counseling services

3 individuals discussed possible cases unrelated to the Coweta School system

2 parents attended solely in support of others

5 parents discussed active cases with investigators; among these:

1 new case was identified and assigned to a District Attorney 2 cases were reassigned from the Muscogee Nation to the Wagoner County District Attorney 1 individual received an update on an existing case 1 case was determined to be non-criminal and was addressed with assistance from a school counselor



Police Chief Mike Bell said, “I am confident the school and its personnel have fulfilled all state requirements related to reporting and processing criminal allegations occurring within the Coweta School District during the past 12 months."

Bell noted this highlighted the importance of parents speaking with their children about personal boundaries, safety, and available resources.

“I can honestly say that our children are safe within the Coweta School system. Do we still have work to do? Yes, we all do, from the police to school staff and parents. I am encouraged that we have started a dialogue among Coweta School staff, the Coweta Police Department, parents, and children. We are improving our understanding and our community’s ability to better protect our most valuable asset: our children,” Bell said.

2 News talked to parents who went to the event on the 31st to talk to investigators:

Police also wanted to clarify some posts going around on social:



No reports of adults harming children

All incidents included child-on-child allegations, including two juveniles under the age of 7

Coweta police reviewed previous cases as part of the investigation and found the police department received each report, conducted the required investigations, and forwarded cases to the appropriate authorities.

