Coweta police investigate 'concerning incidents' involving children harming other children at school

COWETA, Ok — Police in Coweta are investigating what they describe as "concerning incidents involving children harming other children" at school, working closely with Coweta Public Schools on the matter.

The investigation has left parents at Sloat Junior High extremely concerned about their children's safety on campus.

"When you go to school, you deserve to be protected," said Cissy Haight, mother of a 7th-grade boy at the school. "It's just a shame that a kid can't even be a kid at school."

The school is now facing serious allegations of children allegedly sexually harming other children on campus, prompting difficult questions from parents about what's happening in their community.

"No child should have to live through that, and the fact that this is children doing this to children, it just makes you question what is going on in their home life," Haight said.

"What are they being subjected to that they feel brave enough to walk into school and do this to peers?"

The Coweta Police Department released a statement addressing the investigation:

"The Coweta Police Department has investigated concerning incidents involving juveniles allegedly harming other juveniles within Coweta Schools. The Coweta Police Department has worked closely with Coweta Public Schools and will continue to do so on any and all incidents reported as well as on proactive student safety measures. We have thoroughly investigated every incident brought to our attention by the school system. If our investigation determined that a crime had likely occurred, we have, in every instance, referred that case to the appropriate prosecutorial authority, whether that be Wagoner County or the Muscogee Nation. As we always have, CPD will continue to thoroughly investigate any crime that occurs within our jurisdiction."

Coweta Superintendent Max Myers explained the district's protocol for situations like these.

"Anytime that we find out that there is criminal activity that could be involved we immediately contact police and turn those investigation documents to them," Myers said. "We take it very seriously and want all of our students to be safe, and that's one of our top priorities at the school."

Myers emphasized his commitment to creating an environment where all students feel safe and protected, and comfortable enough to report any abuse.

"I think any kind of something that is sexual in nature is well beyond what should be happening, whether it's in school or out of school with kids," Myers said.

As police and the district continue their investigations, Haight has a direct message for those in charge.

"You need to do your job and protect our children because they are being victimized at school and that's not right and it doesn't matter their age," Haight said. "Nobody needs to be victimized nor should they."

