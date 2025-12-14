Collinsville community continues Christmas donations tradition

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The Collinsville community continued their tradition of dropping off Christmas donations at a tree in downtown for those in need. Sherry Campbell with the city said people have until the 1st of Jan to donate and pick up donations.

Campbell said the tree of donations near Ninth and Main Street was a tradition six years in the making.

"It's really neat to see the way the community comes together to fulfill a need," said Campbell.

From bags of clothes to pet supplies, they're labeled with the size and intended recipient.

Campbell said people can place it next to the tree or clip it to a bag.

"It doesn't matter what it is when this community hears a need, it's always fulfilled, and you never know where it's going to come from," said Campbell.

2 News met Lorri Sisemore, who decided to drop off a donation.

"Times are difficult for a lot of people right now, and so anything that helps Collinsville is just so great," said Sisemore.

