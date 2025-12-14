Sapulpa business owners excited for Christmas Chute 2026

SAPULPA, Okla. — Business owners in Sapulpa told 2 News that disappointment at not having a Christmas chute in 2025 isn't dampening their excitement for 2026. Organizers said it wouldn't happen in 2025 due to downtown construction.

Jacoby Braun is the owner of Roots near Route 66, where the chute is scheduled to open in 2026.

"It's just a great time, it brings people from all over the nation here," said Braun.

Braun said she looked forward to the celebration.

"So excited for next year, there's a lot of things coming to Sapulpa," said Braun.

Organizers said the celebration next year will return with a new and improved look- just in time for the Route 66 centennial.

"It brings a lot of positive energy to the area for about a month and a half, so it's a good thing," said Braun.

