TPD: 1 person shot, searching for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the face area in North Tulsa Dec. 12.

TPD says the shooting happened around 9pm near 50th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

