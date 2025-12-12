“This means everything” : BAPS Foundation hands out $31,000 in grants to teachers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An early Christmas surprise at Sequoyah 8th Grade Academy as one educator gets a big surprise.

Surprise presentation - BAPS Foundation hands out $31,000 in grants to teachers

Family and Consumer Science teacher Bailey Buchman knew right away what the crew at the door was doing.

“Thank you so much for helping us start this program,” said Bailey Buchman.

She was eagerly awaiting the news to see if her grant application was picked. The grant will help her provide more hands-on learning for her students at Sequoyah 8th Grade Academy.

“They’re getting us our ovens,” she said to her class.

Buchman teaches what she calls mini-adulting. Her students learn sewing, financial literacy, childcare, and cooking, which is where the more than $2400 grant comes in.

“We don’t currently have a traditional home economics style classroom so being able to purchase the ovens to sit on the tables we already have,” said Buchman.

She says it’s the first year for the program at Broken Arrow middle schools, and so she’s thankful for the foundation’s grant that will allow her to provide more resources for her students.

“This means everything to me,” said Buchman. “I just want what’s best for the students always.”

The Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation has been doing this work for more than 30 years providing teachers grants to help in the classroom.

This year, 54 teachers are sharing more than $31,000 in grant money for various projects.

“We want to help those teachers to stay on top of the new, creative, engaging ways to teach their students,” said Samantha Knappen.

Samantha Knappen is the foundation manager. She says the BAPS Foundation serves as a liaison between the community and the district, helping teachers and students thrive.

