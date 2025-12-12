Broken Arrow police looking for suspect following neighborhood shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are asking the public to be vigilant as officers look for a shooting suspect.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 7:50 AM on Dec. 12, at a home near Tucson and County Line Road.

There, officers said a suspect shot the man who owns that home, while attempting to break into his vehicle. Officers said the homeowner was shot as he confronted the robber. His current condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect drove off in a silver sedan. They said he was a white man, wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Broken Arrow police are searching the area where the shooting happened and asking anyone near there to be vigilant and notify police of anything suspicious.

Police say no one should approach the suspect. Just call the police.

Police are also reminding people to lock their car doors and not to leave valuable items in their vehicles.

2 News is learning more about this story and will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

