Collinsville seeking input on new railroad-themed park

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville city leaders are laying down the tracks for a new railroad-themed park in the community. They hope the new location will provide families with a new place to gather and boost tourism.

They're holding a meeting on Jan 15 at 5:30 pm at the veterans building for input.

Christy Stephens owns Silver Dollar Cafe in town.

"I think anything that helps Collinsville grow is wonderful," said Stephens.

Sherry Campbell is the city's community outreach director.

"There's not going to be anything like this anywhere else," said Campbell.

Campbell told 2 News the park will be next to the train depot near Main and 10th Street.

"It's probably going to be one of the biggest projects we've undergone," said Campbell.

Campbell said the park is also going to have a railroad theme. As well as a mini amphitheater for musical performances.

Valerie Stoker works at Silver Dollar Cafe.

"Yeah, that would be great for business," said Stoker.

Campbell said it will be a $4 million project, and the Cherokee Nation has donated about $250,000. The city will pay the remainder.

Campbell said they don't yet know what the park will look like. Residents can attend the meeting and provide their input.

Stoker said she already had suggestions.

"Is there going to be a water park?" Stoker asked.

2 News brought this question to Campbell.

"We'd like to see something we're still in the very beginning planning stages," said Campbell.

Stoker said the park made her excited for the future.

"It sounds exciting, it'll bring new people into the restaurant," said Stoker.

