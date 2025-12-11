Tulsa Community College plans to offer first bachelor’s degree

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in its 55-year history, Tulsa Community College plans to offer a bachelor’s degree. College leaders say the Bachelor of Science in Child Development will help fill a shortage in Oklahoma.

As students across TCC’s West Campus study for finals, the college is gearing up to expand its degree offerings for them.

“Of course, I wanted to jump right in and be a part of that,” said Neysa Ussrey-Mcintosh.

Neysa Ussrey-Mcintosh is pursuing her associate’s degree in child development at Tulsa Community College. She says, in the fall, she hopes to start their new bachelor’s program.

“I’ve really enjoyed all the classes,” said Ussrey-Mcintosh. “The faculty’s great.”

She first started the classes to guide the students’ she helps in the scholarship office at TCC. She says the coursework has actually helped her quite a bit.

“It’s helped me a lot in dealing with my children and my grandchildren and just learning more about them and how to help them be the best that they can be,” said Ussrey-Mcintosh.

As both a student and employee, she’s glad the school plans to expand its offerings in child development.

“With an associate degree the median annual salary is about $30,000,” said Angela Sivadon. “With a bachelor’s degree the median salary moves to $56,000.”

Chief Academic Officer and Senior Vice President Angela Sivadon says the new program will be a more affordable option to help increase wages and fill a critical gap.

TCC says Oklahoma continues to face a shortage of early childhood educators. Leaders point to the Bureau of Labor Statistics which says preschool education positions are expected to increase by 15% between 2021-2031.

“I think that we’re going to have great opportunities for students to be able to move to that next level,” said Sivadon.

The courses will be offered in person and online. General education courses will be available in person and online. Child Development courses will be offered online.

It’ll allows people in the current workforce to take advantage.

They hope to start with about 15 students in the Fall of 2026 and expand from there.

“I want to be a part of that,” said Ussrey-Mcintosh.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved the program this month, and the curriculum is ready to go. The Higher Learning Commission will need to approve the plan before classes can start in the fall.

