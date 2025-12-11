NEW INFO: Investigation reveals more in death of Eriyon Tecson

JENKS, Okla. — Days after Eriyon Tecson died from being ran over outside a house in Jenks, new details were released that led to upgraded charges for the original suspect and an accessory charge for the woman involved.

According to court documents, Dayna Fesler spoke to Tecson at a convenience store after Fesler said she had a fight with her boyfriend Uriel Cazares Vega. Tecson agreed to take Fesler the rest of the way to a family member's home.

At first, it was unclear if Tecson knew Fesler, but the investigation revealed they didn't know each other before the incident.

Tecson drove Fesler to the home and stayed with her for over 30 minutes before Vega, the man accused in her death arrived at the home, investigators said.

Video evidence gathered by investigators led them to believe Fesler lied to officers about what happened next.

Fesler told investigators that they were only at the home for a few minutes before Vega arrived and that Tecson wouldn't let her leave the car. She also told them that Tecson got out of the car yelling at Vega and hit his car with her hands.

Investigators said the evidence shows that Fesler freely left Tecson's car and walked over to Vega's car. Fesler then returned to Tecson's car. Tecson then got out of the car and that's when Vega allegedly sped up and ran over Tecson, investigators said.

Court documents say that Fesler lied in order to aid Vega and that's why she is charged with accessory to murder. Vega was initially arrested for manslaughter but the evidence led to his charge being upgraded to murder in the first degree.

According to Vega's arrest report, he told officers a similar story of Tecson yelling and hitting his car.

Fesler is set for arraignment on Dec. 12. Vega's is on Dec. 15.

2 News will continue to update this story.

