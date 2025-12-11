Christmas trees have been a tradition at Carmichaels farm for nearly 50 years

BIXBY, Okla. — While many know Carmichaels for their popular pumpkin patch in Bixby, Oklahoma, the family farm actually started their business selling Christmas trees back in 1976.

The farm has been in the Carmichael family for over 40 years, and during the holiday season, they sell piglets, pecans, fruit baskets, family recipes and more alongside their Christmas trees.

Steven Carmichael, who now manages the farm, said selling Christmas trees is essential to their holiday tradition.

"We've been selling Christmas trees in Bixby Oklahoma from the day we started in 1976. We've done the pumpkin patch for almost as long as we've done the Christmas trees. We had one year we didn't sell Christmas trees and it was terrible because it just didn't feel like Christmas," Carmichael said.

"We've got our Christmas tree and we've got our fruit baskets. For us Christmas trees, fruit baskets, pecans that's what Christmas is about for us; that and the celebration of Jesus."

Carmichaels Christmas trees range from 5 to about 10 feet tall, with prices starting at $55 and going up to about $200.

The farm is open until 6 p.m. each day for those looking to purchase a Christmas tree.

