Bartlesville homeless shelter offering jobs to unhoused citizens

B The Light Mission, a Bartlesville homeless shelter, launched a program that gives the homeless community jobs while they stay there for 15 months. Co-founder Keith McPhail called it the Long Term program to help people rebuild their lives.

To sign up, they're open 10 am-2pm Monday through Thursday near West Hensley Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue for applications.

Franklin Wilkins, who's part of the program, said he was homeless for 14 years.

"Just a lot of wondering who's taking your stuff, it's not a life that you want," said Wilkins.

KJRH

McPhail said Wilkins is one of the few participants in their new program.

"We feel like this is going to change the homeless outlook for Bartlesville," said McPhail.

McPhail told 2 News the jobs could include sowing, landscaping, and woodcraft.

"It's life-changing for me because of the fact that I've got a chance to prove that I do have some talents," said Wilkins.

McPhail said people can also be connected to drug rehab and mental health resources. As well as help with getting their documents, such as a birth certificate or driver's license.

"If you want to get off the street, this is the place to start," said Wilkins.

McPhail tells me that after 15 months, they'll continue to live there for another 15 months while holding a separate full-time job. Staff will collect rent and help residents build up savings to live on their own eventually.

"I would encourage them to open themselves up and try it; the program will work if they let it," said Wilkins.

