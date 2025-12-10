Broken Arrow city manager to address record crowd at annual State of the City Luncheon

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber will host its annual State of the City luncheon at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, featuring City Manager Michael Spurgeon delivering his 11th address since taking the role.

The sold-out event will be the largest State of the City presentation in the event's history, according to Spurgeon. He plans to use the opportunity to reflect on the city's progress and highlight future opportunities that will define Broken Arrow's trajectory.

When Spurgeon first arrived, Broken Arrow ranked as the 277th largest city in America. The city now sits around the 250 mark in national rankings.

"This year, there was over 350 million dollars worth of private investment in Broken Arrow and we added almost 500 new jobs. So you can see that the private sector believes that Broken Arrow is a good investment. The success of a community is driven by the private sector and those are by the creation and retention of jobs. It is exciting to see when you have an existing company that's going to add 50 new jobs and we've had several this year that plan to do several different increments, but they add up," Spurgeon said.

The city manager emphasized that job growth serves as a driving force for community success. The economic impact extends beyond employment, as spending by new workers generates sales tax revenue that funds public safety, parks and recreation, and other general services.

According to the Economic Development Corporation, Broken Arrow's job growth runs 1.5% to 2% above the state average for new jobs coming to the community.

Spurgeon said a key focus of his presentation will be recognizing everyone who contributed to making the city's progress possible.

The luncheon runs from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and will feature appearances by Mayor Debra Wimpee and council members alongside city management.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

