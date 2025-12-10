$12B AID PACKAGE: President Donald Trump announces help for crop farmers

TULSA, Okla — President Donald Trump announced a $12 billion aid package for row-crop farmers.

Those specifically growing crops like corn, soybeans, wheat, or cotton, to try and combat tariffs and market changes.

Nate Beaulac is the CEO of Prairie Creek Farms.

“We raise grass-fed beef, we raise pastured chicken and pastured Turkey, and then we raise pastured pigs, and then we also have laying hens," he said.

He said farmers in Oklahoma don't cultivate as many row crops as those in the Midwest do.

According to 2024 statistics, Oklahoma's farming industry brought in $8.5 billion, with $ 7 billion from livestock.

But in October, the government decided to increase the amount of beef it imports from Argentina, which Beaulac tells me could have some downsides.

“That does hurt local ranchers who are really getting record revenue for their cattle right now have been for the last two years," he said. "So there is going to be a negative impact.”

While Oklahoma is known for not cultivating as many crops as Midwestern states, there are still over 70,000 row-crop farms in the state.

In Oklahoma, row crops like wheat and hay brought in about $ 1.2 million in 2024, according to the USDA.

The aid package aims to provide money to crop farmers as the u.s. experiences economic changes including increased production costs and market disruptions like tariffs.

However, some farmers like Beaulac are skeptical.

"In general, I am against government subsidies to help farmers conduct business," he said. “ I would much prefer there be more thought put into anti-monopolistic practices of the big ag companies, because they’re typically the ones that benefit the most.”

President Trump said the aid package isn't completely finalized yet.

No payments would be made until next year.

