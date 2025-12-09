BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow leaders are exploring whether the city could one day have its own airport.

City manager Michael Spurgeon said they're seeking to commission a study to determine feasibility.

Lynn Palmer has lived in the city for nearly 40 years.

"Broken Arrow has just exploded, I think it's one of the fastest growing communities in this region," said Palmer.

KJRH

Spurgeon told 2 News that bringing up the idea sparked conversation in the community.

"What I'm excited about is that bringing this topic up is causing a lot of engagement," said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon said it would be similar to airports in Stillwater and Norman.

He added that the study would examine factors such as where it could be built and the improvements the city would need to make. Palmer said it could be huge for her community.

"I think it's just a great add-on, it adds one more virtue to this area for people that are thinking about relocating," said Plamer.

WATCH: Broken Arrow leaders considering feasibility study for airport

Broken Arrow leaders considering feasibility study for airport

Spurgeon said that if the city council approved his recommendation for a study, the city would have a company conduct it beginning in Summer 2026.

"I think it will benefit the direction that the city wants to go, certainly as far as the event venues," said Palmer.

On Nov. 24, the News was in the community covering the proposed $10 million upgrades to the Rose District Plaza. Along with the amphitheater that plans to open in the. Spurgeon added that the study would take about two years to complete.

"I think it's time for that study, and I think it's time for Broken Arrow to have that," said Palmer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

