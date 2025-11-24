Broken Arrow announces potential Rose District Plaza upgrades

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders announced plans for a potential $10 million Rose District Plaza upgrade.

This includes doubling the size of the covered pavilion area to be used for farmers’ markets, ice skating, and outdoor events.

All of the considerations for upgrades must be approved in a bond vote in April of 2026.

Lynn Palmer owns simplicity in Broken Arrow's Rose District.

"I love the Rose District, it's a great concept, it's a super hub," said Palmer.

Palmer said she was a big fan of the upgrades.

"I think it's a fantastic remodel for downtown, and I think it will serve our community better going forward," said Palmer.

Charlie Bright with the city told 2 News the upgrades include a custom playground built into the silo in the plaza, as well as a designated food truck alleyway space.

"The whole thing gathers around creating amenities so we can have the most people wanting to visit our downtown," said Bright.

Palmer said upgrades could be big for the community.

"I think anything that brings people down here regularly or introduces new people… will help all the retailers down here," said Palmer.

Palmer told 2 News she had a suggestion for changes to the plans.

"We have so many businesses that started with the Rose District market… More in that direction… In a semi-permanent pop-up shop area," said Palmer.

2 News brought this suggestion to Bright.

"Currently, the plan is not there for that to take place," said Bright.

Bright said that while it's not in the works now, there’s space for it in the future.

If the bond is approved, it could be finished in about 2-3 years.

Palmer said this was a step in the right direction for the city.

"I'm so excited that they're looking forward and expanding on those things that help drive business and drive people to come down," said Palmer.

