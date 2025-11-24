Family & Children's expands with massive facility, accessible care

TULSA, Okla. — Family and Children's Services massive new location off Sheridan Rd. is transforming how residents access critical care.

While the facility opened in Feb. 2025, they're just starting to provide tele-psychiatry and medication deliveries.

KJRH

"We recognize there's a need," said John Ayers, Vice President of Community Based Programs. "We have a limited number of psychiatrists in the Tulsa area, and this allows our psychiatrists to expand their availability and essentially be in more than one location at the same time."

The nonprofit has been serving as Tulsa's safety net since 1921, delivering everything from crisis mental health care to life-saving trauma services.

Local News 'Very concerned': State cuts funding to critical mental health services in Tulsa Emma Burch

Their latest 99,000-square-foot facility at Sheridan and 21st St. is the largest building in the organization's network — and only about a third of it is currently in use.

Ayers said it will make it easier for folks who live on that side of town to get care if they need it.

“Clients will have more options when they need care and it just increases how quickly individuals can receive the care.”

KJRH

City Councilor Karen Gilbert joked her district leads the city in compassion, being home to the most non-profits in town.

"Having Family and Children's here in District 5 is monumental," said Councilwoman Karen Gilbert.

Having one more in District 5, Gilbert said, is just one more resource to help meet the needs of every Tulsan.

"To use this building the way that they're using it, and repurposing this building is just huge, it's great," Gilbert said.

There's also a new outpatient clinic at the facility. Clients can get all the usual care they get at other FCS locations.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

