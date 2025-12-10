BIKE LANES: West Tulsa neighbors discuss bike lanes near Red Fork Depot

TULSA, Okla. — Some simple bike lanes on Southwest Boulevard near the Red Fork Depot have caused quite a stir. A stir large enough to cause Councilor Anthony Archie to call a public meeting.

2 News Oklahoma’s cameras were rolling inside the meeting.

“It is better when we bring community together,” Archie said.

2 News listened to Rich Niles’ thoughts.

“I think [the bike lanes] are an idea for the future that I’m not so sure we’re to that point yet,” Niles said.

Niles is a West Tulsan through-and-through; he has the pulse of the neighborhood.

One complaint frequently raised: a lack of use. Neighbors say they rarely see bikers riding along the lanes.

“Maybe one …. per day, it’s just not something that people are taking advantage of,” Niles said.

Councilor Archie responded to the lack-of-use sentiment.

“There are folks that use bike lanes, and so it’s important that the road be for everyone. It needs to be safe,” Archie said, “I think most folks just want them to be managed well, and I think that’s where we found some consensus. And it’s my commitment to work with our city and work with our community to make sure that happens.”

Cleanliness, safety and community input are what’s wanted around the neighborhood, especially ahead of the Route 66 centennial celebrations, slated for 2026.

