TPD: Suspect in custody after shooting and carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting near 71st and Yale around 10:50 pm Dec. 9.

Police said a man was found shot multiple times outside the Crossings at Silver Oak Apartments.

TPD said the suspect then stole a woman's car and crashed the car out near 71st and Memorial.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman whose car was stolen suffered minor injuries.

