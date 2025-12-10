Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Suspect in custody after shooting and carjacking

Shooting 5604 E 71st.jpg
KJRH
Shooting 5604 E 71st.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting near 71st and Yale around 10:50 pm Dec. 9.

Police said a man was found shot multiple times outside the Crossings at Silver Oak Apartments.

TPD said the suspect then stole a woman's car and crashed the car out near 71st and Memorial.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman whose car was stolen suffered minor injuries.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US