OHP: 1 person dead after head-on crash in Sand Springs

Sand Spring Fatal Crash 12-10-25.png
KJRH
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Sand Springs after a head-on crash left one person dead and several injured.

OHP said two vehicles hit head-on near 113th and Wilson Ave in Sand Springs around 11:30 am Dec. 10.

2 News has crews on scene to find out more information.

