'THANKING GOD': A homeless woman getting help from strangers during the holidays

JENKS, Okla. — A chance encounter at a Jenks coffee shop turned into a life-changing moment for a woman experiencing homelessness, thanks to the kindness of strangers who stepped up to help.

Simone McGhee was working on her artwork at Jenks Coffee Co., waiting for what she hoped would be a miracle. That's when Jacqueline Quinnett approached her.

"She's just been such a blessing, a godsend," McGhee said.

McGhee has had a difficult year after losing her apartment in July. But her luck began to change when she met Quinnett.

"God put it on my heart to give her what was in my wallet. I really didn't have much cash and I hardly ever have cash, but I gave her a whopping eight dollars," Quinnett said.

The two women talked, and Quinnett learned about McGhee's situation. When the coffee shop owners overheard their conversation, the Christmas spirit shone even brighter.

"He just kept asking me, 'Where are you going?' And I was like, 'I don't know, I'm going to find someplace to sleep.' And then he stepped away, and he was on the phone, and then came back and said that he put me up in a hotel," McGhee said.

The generosity didn't stop there. Other donors stepped up and contributed money to keep McGhee at a hotel for two weeks.

Related>>>'Hate to see people suffer': BA mom starts 'The Giving Tent' to help families

"I was just surprised. I didn't even know that God was going to do this for me," McGhee said. “ I was praying, saying, ‘God, please help me. I got it off the streets. I can’t be on the streets anymore. I was crying, thanking God for answering my prayers," McGhee said.

Those donations bought more than a room; they provided McGhee with a safe place to sleep, breathing room, and the chance to start putting the pieces of her life back together. It's a reminder that when neighbors and strangers step up, kindness can turn into real relief.

"I don't know. God put it on my heart, but she's such a lovely lady. Getting to know her has been a really big blessing," Quinnett said.

For McGhee, a community's compassion made all the difference through small acts with big impact.

Quinnett and a group of others are trying to help McGhee get into affordable housing. Until then, McGhee still needs a place to stay while she searches for employment. The last day Quinnett and others can afford to keep McGhee in the hotel is Dec. 12.

If you would like to learn more about McGhee and donate, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

