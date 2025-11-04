'Hate to see people suffer': BA mom starts 'The Giving Tent' to help families

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow mom is championing her community helping fill in the gap for people who need food and clothing.

Tammy Murray is no stranger to need herself but out of the overflow her family’s received – she started “The Giving Tent.”

Broken Arrow mom Tammy Murray has made a name for herself posting daily videos of “The Giving Tent.”

It’s a labor of love born out of an overflow of generosity given to Murray and her family. 2 News visited the tent after a viewer told us about the work she was doing wanting to highlight it for the community to see.

“I was starting to lose my faith in humanity, and I didn’t think anybody really cared but I did this to help and to see how people have stepped up it amazes me,” said Tammy Murray.

She’s no stranger to need. She got support when her kids were younger.

“I was living off of food banks and every charity I could find,” said Murray.

She currently gets some SNAP benefits as well. She told me people have helped her and her family, and she wants to do the same for others.

“They don’t want to ask for help,” said Murray. “It’s a hard thing to do. So, this way they don’t have to ask for help. You just come in and look and take anything you need.”

The Giving Tent is open 24/7 for any and every one to use. No questions asked. She says right now, the tents are full because of donations from the community.

“Watching others struggle it just breaks my heart especially if there’s a possibility that I can help,” said Murray. “I want to help.”

Murray started The Giving Tent in August and has seen more than 100 people so far. She plans to continue it as long as there’s a need.

“Even if the government opens back up and if people get our food stamps back there’s always going to be people in need,” said Murray. “That’s just to reality of the world.”

Her November challenge is to create 200 meals kits in the tent.

If you’re in need or would like to donate you can visit The Giving Tent at 1214 N Juniper Ave. Broken Arrow, OK 74012.

