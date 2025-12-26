Reading Partners encouraging Tulsans to add volunteering to 2026 resolutions

TULSA, Okla. — As we head into 2026, Reading Partners Tulsa is encouraging area neighbors to add the organization to their resolution list.

“It’s just an invaluable experience,” said Mitch O’Farrell.

Mitch O’Farrell has been a Reading Partners volunteer for three years. Currently at Darnaby Elementary, he says he gets as much out of the experience as the students.

“You’re helping teach them that the whole world is a place of opportunity and you’re helping give them that confidence that they can achieve and access that world,” said O’Farrell.

He’s just one of hundreds of people who show up to Union Schools at least once a week to help guide students who aren’t reading on grade level.

“It enhances your quality of life,” said O’Farrell. “It opens the whole world to you.”

In its 13th year, Reading Partners Tulsa has served 478 students this semester, with 378 volunteers putting in more than 7,000 tutoring sessions.

The organization is looking to recruit 250 more volunteers, hoping Tulsans will add volunteering to their 2026 resolutions.

“It really is a way for communities to invest in schools, invest in students that really moves their reading proficiency forward,” said Olivia Martin.

Reading Partners Tulsa Executive Director Olivia Martin say through third grade students learn to read; from fourth grade on they read to learn.

As they get students on track, it helps open up their future and makes the community as a whole better.

“If we can before they reach 4th grade, if every student can have the best foundation of those literacy skills , everything opens up after that,” said Martin.

If you’d like to volunteer, click here.

