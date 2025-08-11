Reading Partners expands to 10 Union elementary schools

TULSA, Okla. — As Union students start the new school year, Reading Partners is expanding its reach in the district. It comes after TPS ended its partnership with the program at the end of last school year.



“It’s made a huge difference,” said Abbie Payne.



Abbie Payne and her son Greyson say Reading Partners has been a lifeline. Greyson was falling behind in reading at Darnaby Elementary, so a teacher recommended the program.

“That one-on-one interaction really helped him,” said Payne.



Greyson says the session with his Reading Partners tutor made a difference.



“They’re so nice,” said Greyson Payne. “You can be best friends forever. They can do stuff with you that helps you a lot. They can make you create activities, make memories.”



Now, Greyson’s reading scores are up, and Darnaby’s Principal Chris Reynolds says it’s happening across the board.



"Every single grade level we saw growth on student percentile scores from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, and that was every single grade level of students being served,” said Chris Reynolds.

In one or two weekly sessions, students are working one-on-one with a tutor to improve their reading.



"We want to make sure we get them up to grade level as quickly as possible,” said Kay Malan.



Kay Malan heads up the Reading Partners program at Darnaby and says she sees the progress firsthand.

“I believe that Reading Partners makes a huge difference in our students' lives,” said Malan.



She’s excited that the program has expanded into 10 Union elementary schools, up from 6 last school year.



Along with Darnaby Elementary, volunteers will serve at Boevers, Jarman, Jefferson, McAuliffe, Moore, Ellen Ochoa, Peters, Rosa Parks, and Roy Clark Elementary.



Reading Partners says they hope to expand to all 13 of Union’s elementary schools in the coming years.

"Because of the unfortunate ranking that we currently sit in in Oklahoma for education this is a simple thing that's very meaningful to help move the needle for kids in spite of that,” said Oliva Martin.



Reading Partners Tulsa Executive Director Olivia Martin says after Tulsa Public Schools ended its 12-year partnership with the program last spring, they’re ramping up to serve 720 Union students this year. It’s up from 232 Union students last school year.



"That'll be a big growth goal for us but it'll be serving more students so that is what our goal is,” said Martin.



“For us at Darnaby it's been a blessing and I'm sure it's going to continue to be a blessing for everyone across the district,” said Reynolds.



Right now, they have 200 volunteers to start the school year with plans to recruit more.

The Principal at Darnaby Elementary says the program fits seamlessly into their community schools’ concept. They are excited to welcome community volunteers to provide for their students.

