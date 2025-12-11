Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tulsa police: 1 person killed after being hit by train

KJRH
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train.

The collision happened near West Archer and North Cheyenne downtown.

Police said two people were on the tracks and one of them was hit and killed.

