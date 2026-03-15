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Governor Stitt and Department of Emergency Management monitoring wind and wildfires

Governor Stitt and Department of Emergency Management monitoring wind and wildfires
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Governor Stitt and Department of Emergency Management monitoring wind and wildfires
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TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said multiple agencies are prepared to respond to wildfires and other incidents caused by strong winds blowing across the state.

2 News Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger said parts of the state could see wind gusts up to 60 mph March 15, increasing the risk for grassfires.

In a social media post, Governor Stitt said the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management was activated and prepared to support evacuations if needed.

Governor Stitt also said the Oklahoma National Guard was activated and assisting fire crews where needed. The governor also said Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be assisting local law enforcement in communities across the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management also posted on social media, sharing evacuation instructions. The guidance included listening to local law enforcement, evacuating in an orderly manner, and never driving into smoke.

2 News has crews monitoring conditions across the state, and will bring you updates as we get them.

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