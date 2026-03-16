SEARCH FOR A SUSPECT: Shooting victim in serious condition, TPD has no leads

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department are asking for help after a shooting in east Tulsa.

The shooting happened on Monday morning at 6 a.m., near 193rd Avenue and 31st Street South.

The victim, who was shot in the head, was able to call 911 after the attack. However, he couldn't explain what had happened to him. The operator heard a car horn honking and another man talking in the background.

When EMSA paramedics arrived, they found the victim and his brother, who ran out after he heard the car's honking.

The victim remains in serious condition.

TPD is asking for anyone with information to come forward. You can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

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