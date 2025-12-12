Dog playing 'Max' in Tulsa Christmas Parade hopes to find his forever home

TULSA, Okla. — A special four-legged participant in the 99th Tulsa Christmas Parade is hoping to steal more than just the show — he's looking for a forever home.

Odin, a dog from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, will be playing Max the dog alongside the Grinch on a parade float. The rescue organization is hoping someone in the crowd will fall in love with the pup and want to adopt him.

"He's been with OAA (Oklahoma Alliance for Animals) for about a month, and he's actually been at this facility for about just 2 weeks," said Ashley Dwyer, project manager of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

Dwyer said Lynzie Bowman, owner of Sacred Ground Properties, called the shelter looking for a dog to play Max on her float for the Tulsa Christmas Parade.

"We immediately thought of Odin, and he's so good around, you know, people and dogs and kids and everything, they thought he would be perfect too," Dwyer said.

Odin will walk the streets of downtown Tulsa with the Bowman family as part of the Tulsa Indian Club's parade entry. The family is also fostering Odin for the weekend, giving him a break from life at the shelter.

"We are trying to get him his forever home, and we are going to do the Christmas parade with the Tulsa Indian Club, and we are hoping to do a little fostering or adopting for Mr. Odin," Bowman said.

"We're just ready to have him in the home and give him as much love as possible," Bowman said.

Dwyer said that even short-term fostering, such as this weekend, helps both the shelter and the animals tremendously.

"It's just detrimental to their health, and it doesn't get them socialized, so just being in a foster home is so helpful to have," Dwyer said.

The Bowman family is ready to walk the one-mile parade route with Odin leading the way, hoping he'll walk right into someone's heart and home.

"I would love that he got adopted the day after that, it's like a dream for me to be able to put him out there and someone just connect with him as much as possible and just reach out as soon as possible," Bowman said.

